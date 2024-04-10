Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,404,431 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,114,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $82,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

