Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 40,683 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,683 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $87,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,920,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $311.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $325.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

