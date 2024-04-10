Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,602 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.54% of Kyndryl worth $73,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after buying an additional 4,509,381 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kyndryl by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $28,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 367,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KD. Susquehanna raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.