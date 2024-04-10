Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 328.8% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Allstar Health Brands Price Performance

Shares of ALST traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,597. Allstar Health Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Allstar Health Brands

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

