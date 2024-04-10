Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 328.8% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Allstar Health Brands Price Performance
Shares of ALST traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,597. Allstar Health Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Allstar Health Brands
