Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 620.4% in March

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, an increase of 620.4% from the March 15th total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 28.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altamira Therapeutics by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

CYTO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 104,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,628. Altamira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

