Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.89.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.93. 20,568,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,079,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 112,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 309,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,801,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,608,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $290,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 141,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

