Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $705.87 million, a P/E ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 910.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 129,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,242 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

