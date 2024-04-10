Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Ambac Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $705.87 million, a P/E ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ambac Financial Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- About the Markup Calculator
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.