Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE:AEE opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

