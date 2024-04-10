Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $75,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day moving average of $281.56. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

