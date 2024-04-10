Analysts Offer Predictions for Greif, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greif in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

GEF opened at $66.00 on Monday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 162,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,807 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 4,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,901.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,934 shares of company stock worth $2,864,352 and have sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

