Analysts Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT at $11.83

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on CompoSecure from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
CompoSecure Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.72. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
