Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $236.81

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.81.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marriott International stock opened at $254.94 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $256.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

