Analysts Set RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Target Price at $14.40

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMAX. StockNews.com cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,338.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $412,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 466.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMAX opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.19 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 116.18% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

