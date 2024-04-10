Analysts Set Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) PT at $27.17

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tanger Stock Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tanger by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. Tanger has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

See Also

