Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in March

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of AGPPF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 291. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $65.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
