Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in March

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AGPPF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 291. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $65.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

