Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Animalcare Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON:ANCR opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. Animalcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.75.
Animalcare Group Company Profile
