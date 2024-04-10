Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Animalcare Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:ANCR opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. Animalcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.75.

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. The company also offers microchipping and other associated services. It operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, other European countries, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

