Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ATBPF
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 13.5 %
Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Antibe Therapeutics
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antibe Therapeutics
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.