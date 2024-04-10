Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

