Anyswap Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00009722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $124.68 million and approximately $82.51 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 6.40639905 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $111.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

