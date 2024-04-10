Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.55. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 96,682 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $605.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.46.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 10.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 4.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

