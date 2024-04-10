AO World (LON:AO) Lifted to Buy at Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

AO World Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £609.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,108.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.40.

Insider Transactions at AO World

In related news, insider Chris Hopkinson acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,947.35). Insiders own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

