Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Down to $56.37

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.37, but opened at $52.55. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 23,188 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,042,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

