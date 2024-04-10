Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading Down 3.2%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.27 and last traded at $54.98. Approximately 88,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 657,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APGE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.