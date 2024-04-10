Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Up 1.2%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.26 and last traded at $113.25. 275,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,367,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

