Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Trading Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS APGOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,755. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
