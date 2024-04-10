Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollo Silver Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS APGOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,755. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

Apollo Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.