Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACKAY remained flat at $23.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
