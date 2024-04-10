Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACKAY remained flat at $23.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.

