Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Ares Strategic Mining stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.14. 19,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,165. Ares Strategic Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.08 and a fifty-two week high of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.14.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
