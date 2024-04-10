Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.19 on April 30th

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 2.1875 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $8.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 93.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARBKL opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

