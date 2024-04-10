Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 670 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

American Express Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.08. 846,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,630. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

