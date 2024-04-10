Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.93. 569,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.