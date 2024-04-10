ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 10,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 205,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

AVBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

