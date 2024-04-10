Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,644,000 after buying an additional 214,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $292,906.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,293.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,181,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $292,906.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,851 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,293.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,350 shares of company stock worth $3,671,392. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

ARWR opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

