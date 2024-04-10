Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Up 2.9%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.37. 481,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,836,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

About Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

