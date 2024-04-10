Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Up 2.9%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.37. 481,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,836,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
