Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.49

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 3911126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

