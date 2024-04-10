Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $473.43 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $17.64 billion and $473.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $46.68 or 0.00067997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00022980 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00009901 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00015579 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003718 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001335 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,600,121 coins and its circulating supply is 377,910,481 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars.
