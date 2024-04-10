Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.67. 751,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,362,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.76.

Azul Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 296.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 3,280,010 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Azul by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,014,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 113,417 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 293.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 775,936 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

