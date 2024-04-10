B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

