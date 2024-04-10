B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $334.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.84. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

