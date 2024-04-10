B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 18,262 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

