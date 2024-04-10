B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 4,587 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FNF opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.