B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 5,863 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

