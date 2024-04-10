B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (RILYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of RILYZ stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

