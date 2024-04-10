Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.92 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $310.61 million and $2.92 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001771 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014043 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Token Profile
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
