Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 383,743 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 135.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,743 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.19% of Eversource Energy worth $41,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

ES opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.