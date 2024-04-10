Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,034,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 440,486 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $104,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

