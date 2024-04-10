Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $46.51 Million Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,902 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.66% of Shockwave Medical worth $46,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after acquiring an additional 92,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.70.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $898,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $327.35 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

