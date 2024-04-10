Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $53.19 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,236,396 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.04% of Chegg worth $53,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Chegg by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth $61,286,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 38.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Chegg by 28.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies cut Chegg to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $781.39 million, a PE ratio of -47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

