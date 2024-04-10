Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $58.76 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $58,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

