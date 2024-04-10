Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149,656 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $84,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.45.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $311.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 135.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.60. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $325.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

