Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 363,780 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.20% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $147,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

