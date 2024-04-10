Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 597,312 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,611,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,312 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.39% of Upwork worth $68,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 2,216.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $16,987,000. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $15,528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,082,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $11,576,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 172.88 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Upwork

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,567 shares of company stock valued at $853,087. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.